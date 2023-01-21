Two state governors have decided to ensure that residents of their states have no stumbling block that could prevent them from collecting their Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs).

The decision of the governor is in line with ensuring that no Nigerian with an eligible voter status is disenfranchised in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Civil servants in Ekiti and Cross River states have been handed work-free days to enable them to collect their PVCs. Photo: Biodun Oyebanji, Ben Ayade

The Cable reports that the two governors made the decisions at different intervals on Friday, January 20, by declaring work-free days for all civil servants in their state.

The work-free days are expected to give all the workers an opportunity to visit their wards for the collection of their PVCs.

1. Cross River state

On Friday, January 20, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state announced the approval of Thursday, and Friday, January 26 and 27, as work-free for all civil servants in the state.

The governor in a statement released by the commissioner of information in Cross Rivers state, Eric Anderson, said the work-free days would make it possible for residents to participate fully in the 2023 general election.

He also encouraged all the civil servants to take advantage of the opportunity to prepare for the elections.

His words:

“It is important that members of the public get their PVCs in readiness to make their votes count in the coming election.

“Your PVC is the pathway to achieving credible elections, get yours now.”

2. Ekiti state

In a similar move, the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji aloos declared that Tuesday, January 24, is a public holiday in the state.

The Punch reports that Oyebanji in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Yinka Oyebode, said this is to enable eligible voters to collect their PVCs.

Oyebode's words:

“The governor urges all eligible voters to take advantage of the holiday and collect their PVC which is their licence to participate in the forthcoming general election."

