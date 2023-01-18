The 36 governors of Nigeria have invited Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the CBN, over the security and economic implication of the new naira notes and withdrawal limit policy

Emefiele is expected to join the governors in a virtual meeting on Thursday where the CBN governor would be engaged on the new monetary policy of the apex bank

Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the spokesperson of the governors' forum as the chairman of the NGF and Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, sent the invitation to Emefiele

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been asked to appear before the 36 governors of Nigeria on Thursday, January 19, over the new monetary policy of the apex bank.

According to The Punch, the Nigeria Governors' Forum through its spokesperson, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday night, January 17.

Governors to meet with Emefiele over naira redesign Photo Credit: Godwin Emefiele

Source: UGC

Why governors plan to meet Emefiele, CBN governor

Bello-Barkindo said the governors planned to exchange ideas with the CBN governor on the security and economic implications of the withdrawal policy and naira redesign of the apex bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The CBN under Emefiele's leadership announced its decision to redesign the naira notes on October 26, 2022, it then asked Nigerians to change their naira notes from the banks latest by January 31.

Barkindo said the chairman of the NGF and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has invited Emefiele to virtually join the governors on Thursday by 9pm.

Latest about Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor, NGF, Governors, Naira Redesign, Withdrawal Limit

The spokesperson indicated that the virtual meeting would dwell on the new policy of the apex bank's withdrawal and naira redesign.

The statement reads in part:

“The discussion promises to foster participation and dialogue between various stakeholders including governments and civil society organisations to come up with a solution to the lingering issue.”

Tension looms as police take over CBN governor's residence in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that police laid siege at the Abuja residence of Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the CBN on Tuesday night.

A source within the police disclosed that the police were there to ensure that the apex bank governor appears in court over the $53m Paris Fund Debt.

However, the Abuja police command and the force headquarters denied having knowledge of the development.

Source: Legit.ng