The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting between the apex bank's governor and the president is currently taking place at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, the Punch reports.

Godwin Emefiele is meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. Photo: The Punch

Source: Twitter

Despite the allegations levelled against him by the State Security Service and a member of the House of Representatives, Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure, this is the second time the CBN governor will be meeting with the president since his return from his annual leave on January 12.

Meeting with Emefiele, President Buhari said:

"You're recieved."

First of his visits to the Presidential Villa was when he served as part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah on Thursday.

Emefiele had left Nigeria following perceived investigations by the SSS on various allegations including corrupt practices within the apex bank and terrorism financing.

