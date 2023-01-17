The police have laid siege at the Abuja residence of Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the CBN on Tuesday night

A source within the police disclosed that the police were there to ensure that the apex bank governor appear in court over the $53m Paris Fund Debt

However, the Abuja police command and the force headquarters denied having knowledge of the development

FCT, Abuja - The House of Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at Maitama, is currently under siege by armed police officers.

According to The Punch, the police were about 10 in number and were seen around the CBN governor's home in Abuja on Tuesday night, January 17, at about 8:40 pm.

Has Emefiele been arrested by the police?

A source in Nigeria Police Force, the development was due to the expected appearance of the apex bank governor at the federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday, January 18, over a $53 million ruling that arose from the Paris Club refund.

According to the source, the police operatives are not there to arrest him but to ensure that he did not run away as he had earlier.

The source said:

“The police officers are not there to arrest, but they’re there to ensure that he doesn’t run away again as he did weeks ago.”

However, the Federal Capital Police command and the force headquarters, have denied having knowledge of the siege.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, when contacted, said he knows nothing about the development, adding that the spokesperson of the Abuja command should be contacted.

When the spokesperson of the FACT command, Josephine Adeh, was contacted, he also denied the knowledge

