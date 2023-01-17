APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming election, Bola Tinubu, has alleged that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP has secret agenda of selling Nigeria to his allies

Tinubu made the disclosure while urging the people of Kwara state to get their PVCs and vote for him and all APC candidates in the 2023 election

The presidential hopeful noted that the people of Kwara state have been enjoying unprecedented freedom since APC took over the state from the PDP in 2019 and asked the people to cement the freedom in the next poll

Ilorin, Kwara - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has disclosed that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has agenda to sell Nigeria to shady partners.

Tinubu said this during his presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital while urging the people of the state to vote for him and all APC candidates in the forthcoming election on Tuesday, January 17.

Tinubu reveals top agenda of Atiku if elected as President Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Tinubu reveals the potential danger of voting Atiku in 2023

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by Tunde Rahman of the Tinubu Media Office, the presidential hopeful called on the people of the state to cement the freedom they secure 4 years ago.

The statement added that Tinubu and his presidential campaign team shut down the emirate with a mammoth crowd at the Metropolitan Square, the venue of the campaign rally.

Due to the large crowd, it took the former governor of Lagos state to arrive at the venue from Ilorin Airport over 2 hours.

Tinubu said the people of the state have been enjoying unprecedented freedom since APC took over the affairs of the state in 2019, calling for more commitment to the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The statement reads in part:

“The PDP candidate in the race is well known for selling everything that has the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s name on it. If it is part of the public treasure or national patrimony, he is looking to pawn it to one of his shady partners."

