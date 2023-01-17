President Muhammadu Buhari has pulled out of the presidential campaign rally of Bola Tinubu in Kwara state

This decision by the president forced the APC to release a statement for the postponement of the rally

It was gathered that President Buhari's decision to back out of the rally was due to an avoidable foreign engagement

The planned presidential campaign rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara state slated for Tuesday, January 17 has been postponed due to some last-minute setback.

As reported by Guardian, it was gathered that the rally was supposed to be staged in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital but a last-minute pullout by President Muhammadu Buhari led to the postponement of the rally.

The APC in a statement revealed that President Buhari pull out of the rally due to some foreign engagement that was unavoidable.

The statement reads:

“We regret to announce the postponement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima APC presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold in Ilorin on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This is to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the campaign.

“The President is scheduled for an international engagement outside the country this week, beginning from Tuesday, but insists he would like to personally lead the APC presidential rally in Kwara.”

With less than six weeks to the presidential polls, Tinubu and the APC will be hoping to stamp their dominance in states like Kwara which it already governs at the moment.

Tinubu will have to fend off stiff competitors like Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party as well as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next month's presidential polls.

Meanwhile, political pundits and enthusiasts have predicted that Tinubu of the ruling party stands a better chance to win the presidential polls due to his numerous endorsement in the north and most importantly the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

