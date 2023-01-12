The fate of the G-5 governors headed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been determined by the PDP

This is as the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar's campaign organisation have revealed that no one will pay attention to the group the moment they declare support for Bola Tinubu, APC flagbearer

Meanwhile, Wike on Wednesday revealed the strategy that will determine the 2023 election winner

The spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Daniel Bwala has said the electorate won’t listen to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 governors if they declare support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states and some political heavyweights from the South had vowed not to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the refusal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign after Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate of the party.

What will happen to Wike and his men if they support Tinubu has been revealed. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's meeting with Wike's camp

They were alleged to have met with Tinubu in London last month. However, the outcome of the meeting remains unknown even though Wike promised to reveal the candidate they are backing this month.

What will happen to Wike, others if they support Tinubu, Bwala explains

Speaking with Daily Independent, Bwala who expressed confidence that Atiku will win the election said given the negative things the governors have said about the APC in the past, nobody will listen to them if they ask the people to vote for Tinubu and his party in the presidential election.

He said,

“Look at it from the point of view of Atiku and the PDP. Atiku maintained a national political party. The movement for PDP is carried out by mostly people from the South, which consists of the Yoruba people, Igbo people, South-South and then, the North.

“Only very few northerners are driving the Atiku campaign because it is a national agenda. PDP is a party that has a national spread. It is a party that produced a Yoruba president, Fulani president and South-South president.

“APC since its emergence has only produced a Fulani man. They accused him of empowering CPC members and now Asiwaju now wants to come and empower his ACN people. So, the APC is a party that is shared by just two people, Buhari and Asiwaju. The rest of the party members are nowhere to be found. So, we are not on the same level. Nobody will look at the APC and vote for them.

“One of the challenges that they have right now is that if they go supporting Tinubu, is it not the APC that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike said was cancer they will be supporting? Remember Wike said PDP has headaches and APC has cancer.”

Source: Legit.ng