Several members of the Peoples Democratic Party contesting for various positions in the 2023 election have been delisted

The delisting of candidates was done by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Monday, January 16

INEC said that its decision to delist the candidates is pursuant to court orders in which the commission is bound

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has delisted the name of Ifeanyi Ọdịi, the Peoples Democratic Party's governorship candidate in Ebonyi state

Ọdịi's name alongside that of his running mate, Igwe Nwagu, is missing from the list updated by the electoral body on its website.

A check shows the names of three other candidates contesting for three senatorial seats - Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North), Lizy Ogbe (Ebonyi Central) and Ama Nnachi (Ebonyi South) - were also missing from the INEC's updated list of candidates for the 2023 general election.

Other names missing from the list are those of six PDP members contesting for seats in the House of Representatives.

They include Idu Igariwey (Afikpo North/South), Jerry Obasi (Ọhaozara/Onicha/Ivo), Ogbonnia Nwanne (Ikwo/Ezza South), Chukwuma Ofoke (Abakaliki/Izzi), and Victor Aleke (Ebonyi/Ohaukwu).

A further check showed that the electoral body also had Emmanuel Nwoke listed as the new PDP candidate for the Íshíelu/Ezza North constituency in place of Obinna Nwachukwu who had earlier made the list of candidates released in September 2022 while Henry Udeh of the Labour Party was listed as the party's senatorial candidate for Ebonyi south in place of Linus Okorie who won the run-off primary.

INEC says the updated list is in line with court orders

In its reaction, INEC said that the list of candidates contesting various positions in the 2023 general election was updated by the commission in line with several court orders made.

INEC's secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, in a statement said that the electoral body is bound by law to abide by the court orders.

Oriaran-Anthony added:

“It is worthy of note that the list of candidates was amended in Amendment No. 1 published on the Commission’s website on 3rd November 2022 pursuant to Court Orders and Death”.

