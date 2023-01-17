With a couple of months to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure in office, he has once again sanctioned some fresh appointments

No fewer than seven individuals were recommended for the position of commissioners at the ICP by the president

He sent these names to the Senate for approval and the letter was read at plenary on Tuesday, January 17 by Senate President Ahmad Lawan

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has recommended seven names to the national assembly for reappointment as National Commissioners of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

This recommendation was read at the red chamber of the national assembly by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, January 17.

President Buhari recommended seven ICPC commissioners for reappointment to the House of Senate for approval. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: UGC

According to This Day, Senator Lawan was quoted saying:

“In accordance with Section 3(3) and (7) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate the under-listed names of seven (7) persons for reappointment as members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng gathered that the names of the individuals recommended for the role of commissioner at the ICPC include Justice Adamu Bello (rtd) from Katsina State (North-west), Hnnatu Mohammed from Jigawa State (North West) and Mrs Olubukola Balogun (rtd) from Lagos State (South-west).

Others shortlisted for screening by the national assembly include Dr Grace Nkechiyere Chinda from Delta State (South-south), Mr Obiora Samuel Igwedibia from Anambra State (South-east), Abdullahi Maikano from Niger State (North-central) and Prince Dauda Yahaya Umar from Nasarawa State (North-central).

Source: Legit.ng