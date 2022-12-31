Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state has refuted claims that he is supporting the gubernatorial candidate of the opposition party

The Ebonyi state governor who is also contesting for a senatorial seat in the 2023 general election says he is a respecter of the principles of zoning

He, however, urged electoral stakeholders to uphold the tenets of power rotation and principle of zoning

Ebonyi, Abakaliki - In the build-up to the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Ebonyi state, controversies have been raised that the incumbent governor, David Umahi of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is supporting Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate.

In reaction to this claim, Governor Umahi has openly denied the allegations levelled against him via a statement issued in Abakalili the state capital through his media aide, Chooks Oko.

Gov Umahi has urged the stakeholders in the state to respect the principle of zoning and support the ruling party at the forthcoming governorship election in Ebonyi. Photo: Governor David Nweze Umahi

As contained in the statement, Governor Umahi said:

“Those who are saying that Odii is a tool in our hand are very wrong. If they know the attack I face every day, they won’t say that.

“If I were to support, I would prefer someone else, who came from a tiny constituency, not someone, who came from my own zone.”

According to Daily Nigerian, the statement confirmed that Governor Umahi refuted the claims at his hometown of Uburu, in Ohaozara Local Government Area (LGA) where he held a crucial meeting with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Ebonyi 2023: Support principle of zoning - Umahi tells stakeholders

Governor Umahi urged members of CAN in the state as well as other stakeholders to support the principles of power rotation in the state in order to attain peace and stability in the state.

The governor who is also contesting for the Ebonyi south senatorial seat said:

“When we were contesting in 2015, the North and Central supported us; their leaders stood with us.”

However, the confusion over the alleged support of Odii by Governor Umahi is due to the fact both politician hail from the same zone.

Meanwhile, the CAN chairman, southeast chapter, Rev. Father Abraham Nwali revealed that the courtesy visit to Governor Umahi was in the spirit of the yuletide season.

