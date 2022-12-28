The police in Ebonyi state have been ordered to arrest the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state

The order was given to the police by the Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, following the battle of supremacy between supporters of the chairman and the House of Representatives candidate for the Afikpo North/South federal constituency

The crisis which took place on Monday, December 26, led to the killing of a police officer, and two others and the destruction of property worth billions

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, on Tuesday, December 27, ordered the arrest of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Stanley Okoro-Emegha and a party chieftain, Eni Chima, over the clash that led to the death of a police officer and two others.

The incident occurred following a battle of supremacy between the supporters of Okoro-Emegha and Chima on Monday, December 26.

Governor Umahi has ordered the arrest of the party chairman and a House of Representatives candidate, Photo: David Umahi

Source: Twitter

The battle of supremacy between Okoro-Emegha and Chima - who is the House of Representatives candidate for Afikpo North/South federal constituency at Ekoli -Edda, Afikpo South LGA, also led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira including Okoro-Emegha’s house.

In a statement signed by Chooks Oko, the governor's special assistant on media and strategy, Umahi made the order while on an assessment tour of the area to determine the level of damages caused.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Governor Umahi expresses dismay

PM News reports that the governor who expressed dismay at the unfortunate development directed the state commissioner of police to arrest all those connected with the bloodbath.

While announcing the suspension of all social gatherings in Edda until normalcy returns, the governor urged the police to ensure that all those found culpable are made to face justice.

The statement read in parts:

“He also urged the commissioner of police to deploy adequate security presence in the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order."

Policeman, 2 others killed as hoodlums burn APC chairman’s house in southeast state

A clash between hoodlums loyal to Ebonyi APC chairman Stanley Okoro-Emegha and another chieftain of the party, Eni Uduma Chima has thrown the state into pandemonium.

It was gathered that a police officer and two other persons lost their lives in the deadly clash which happened on Monday, December 26, in the Ekoli-Edda community.

A section of the house belonging to the APC state chairman in the community was also burnt by the hoodlums.

Black day as top Governor Umahi loses aide in auto crash on Christmas day

In another report, the family of Sunday Agwu, an aide to the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, were in a sombre mood while many Nigerians were celebrating Christmas on December, 25.

Agwu, who was the coordinator of the Ishielu Development Centre of Ishielu local government area of the state, lost his life in an auto accident.

He was reported to have died in the early hours of Monday, December 26, while receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Source: Legit.ng