Waste managers under the aegis of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) also known as PSPs have promised to throw their weights behind the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The AWAMN members led by their national president, David Oriyomi, gathered at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena to endorse the two APC leaders ahead of the 2023 presidential and governorship elections in the country.

Waste managers in Lagos state have promised to mobilise 10n million and two million votes for Bola T8inubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu respectively. Photo: PM News

PM News reports that Oriyomji noting that the association will embark on a door-to-door mobilisation of voters for the politicians said it was Tinubu was established the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) and the PSPs in 1999.

Oriyomi described the former Lagos state governor as one who was eager to tackle the waste problems of the state as he (Tinubu) nurtured and empowered the waste managers through the small-medium business model, and successive Governments built his solid foundation.

His words:

“Today, the small business model established by Asiwaju has been replicated in over 9 states in Nigeria and other West African countries.

"It is, for this reason, we as an association are fully and wholly committed to voting and campaigning for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Next President of Nigeria."

Ten million votes for Tinubu and Shettima in February 2023

Further speaking Oriyomji said members of the association have pledged to secure 10 million votes for the Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima ticket during the February 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“We will secure 10 million votes for our Grand Patron, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima. We will secure two million votes for our Governor, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Femi Hamzat.

"We will secure votes for all the governors in all the states that we operate in."

Lagos state govt declares work-free days, gives reason

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state approved a four-day work-free day for public servants so they can collect their voters' cards.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known in a circular issued on Wednesday, January 18.

The work-free days will commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers.

Fresh details emerge over PVC collection in Lagos as INEC responds to PDP's allegations

In another report, INEC debunked allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that some of the commission's staff members are in conspiracy with the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the distribution of PVCs in the state.

Debunking this allegation, INEC's resident electoral commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 17 said there was no such development at the commission's office.

“It is pertinent to clarify and correct the frivolous accusation by PDP that some INEC staff are colluding with members of the ruling party in the state to deny some groups of people access to collect their PVCs," Agbaje said.

