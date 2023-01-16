Peter Obi has restated his commitment towards ensuring a new Nigeria once he is elected president in February

The flag bearer of the Labour Party said the focus of every Nigerian across the globe is to make sure that the labour of their heroes past is not in vain

According to the former governor, equity, justice and fairness will eliminate the growing activities of terrorists and criminals alike

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said despite all the hiccups facing the nation, achieving a new and desired Nigeria is realisable.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos state on Sunday, January 15, to mark the 53rd anniversary of the end of the civil war in Nigeria that lasted from 1967 to 1970, Obi said the country needs commitment from key leaders to achieve this task.

Peter Obi has said that he is committed to ensuring a new Nigeria is realised. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi noted that the time has come for Nigerians to accept the fact that the war is indeed ended, and ensure that Nigeria's rallying anthem, “though tribes and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand" remains everyone's focus.

Pledging to commit the rest of his life to ensure that those things which led to the civil war do not reoccur, the former Anambra state governor said he will continue to work towards building an all-inclusive and progressive society where no individual or group will be estranged, marginalized, or excluded.

His words:

“I remain resolute that a New Nigeria that we are all proud of and patriotically committed to is possible and that it is a task that must be achieved!"

Securing Nigeria's unity

The LP presidential candidate explained that the task of securing and uniting Nigeria should be the people's only option as it is possible for citizens to agree that the leaders and people of different sections of Nigeria have done admirably well, particularly in the years immediately after the war.

He added:

“From what I know of the South-East, the Igbo Nation, led by Ohaneze, has at every opportunity been unequivocal about its commitment to the unity, oneness, integrity, and progress of Nigeria, based on equity, justice, and an inclusive society.

"And I, Peter Obi, a proud Nigerian of Igbo extraction, I am most truthfully and wholly committed to that stand of One United, Secure and Progressive Nigeria.

“A working Nigeria with equity, justice and fairness will also definitely and effectively checkmate such extreme groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP."

Source: Legit.ng