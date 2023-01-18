Nigeria is a huge market for the government of the United Kingdom, Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate has said

Obi said that with the 200 million Nigeria's human capital, Britain has more to gain from the giant of Africa

According to Obi, Nigeria is critical for the United Kingdom, especially as the effect of Brexit hits Britain as the nation needs commonwealth members

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria's survival and development would be beneficial to the United Kingdom.

The former governor of Anambra state said with the exit of Britain from the European Union, the British government should be more committed to Nigeria's survival than it has ever been.

Peter Obi says he believes Nigeria has more to offer the United Kingdom as a country. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi made the disclosure during an interview with a journalist on Sky News, a UK-based News company.

Describing the former governor as a 2023 presidential candidate who has gone from being a long shot to a front runner in just a few months, the interviewer said that Peter Obi is a new name in emerging African politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Obi speaking said everything appears to be wrong with Nigerians and this time, the youths in the nation have made a strong decision to take back their country.

His words:

"Everybody can see, especially the youth can see that something is wrong and they are saying we want to change the situation.

"Our country cannot continue on this trajectory that is leading nowhere."

Asked what he would do as president in relation to Britain and why the British people should care about an election in Nigeria, Obi responded:

"Because it is important to them, we have 200 million people and if their economy changes today, it is a huge market for Britain.

"It is critical for them and Britain is exited the European Union, they need commonwealth members."

Japa: Peter Obi speaks on plans to improve ranking of Nigerian passport, woo investors

Peter Obi of the Labour Party promised to improve the ranking of the Nigerian passport if he is elected as president in February.

The former governor of Anambra state said his administration will woo investors back to do business in Nigeria.

According to Obi, corruption has become Nigeria's biggest challenge and must be tackled collectively.

53 years after civil war: Peter Obi says a new Nigeria is realizable, lists plans ahead of 2023 election

Peter Obi restated his commitment towards ensuring a new Nigeria if he is elected president in February.

The flag bearer of the Labour Party said the focus of every Nigerian across the globe is to make sure that the labour of their heroes past is not in vain.

According to the former governor of Anambra state, equity, justice and fairness will eliminate the growing activities of terrorists and criminals alike.

Source: Legit.ng