Kenneth Okonkwo, the campaign spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, has taken a swipe at Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview on Channels Television, Okonkwo praised Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, who spoke at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom earlier on Monday.

Obi, who delivered a speech and answered questions afterwards, promised to “destroy the structure” that has kept Nigerians in poverty if elected president.

According to him, Obi went to Chatham House to tell the world about a new Nigeria that is about to unfold, about security solutions and uniting Nigeria.

Okonkwo also said Obi was so “stingy” that he refused to “share” answers to questions directed to him during the appearance.

“His (Obi’s) appearance today (Monday) at Chatham House is not just an appearance that will further Labour Party or further his candidacy but his appearance has projected Nigeria as a pride of the black race, has projected Nigeria for what it is; the giant of Africa."

“I’m so proud of my principal who was so stingy that he went to Chatham House and refuse to share questions; he was answering the questions, in contradiction to the generous APC candidate who went there and shared the questions for other people to answer.”

On December 5, 2022, Obi’s counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu made an appearance at Chatham House in London, where he revealed some of his plans for major sectors like defense, economy, education, and technology.

Tinubu delegated some of his allies including serving governors and lawmakers to answer questions posed by participants at the event, one which attracted widespread criticisms.

Source: Legit.ng