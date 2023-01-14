The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party is far from over as Governor Nyesom Wike revealed the G-5's next move

The aggrieved PDP governor revealed the door to reconcile with the party's flagbearer by his integrity group will soon be shut against the leadership of the party

He however noted that his choice for the 2023 presidential candidate will be revealed to all in the country soon

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said that the window to reconcile for Nigeria's opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is very small and will soon be shut.

Wike made this surprising disclosure during an exclusive interview with the BBC Pidgin while addressing his rift with the party's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the PDP since after the primaries conducted in 2022.

Wike sends a strong warning to PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike warns PDP, speaks on his choice of 2023 presidential election

According to the south south governor, his choice for who he decides to support for the 2023 presidential election is something that will be clear to everybody "at the right time."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"Why are you in a hurry," he queried when BBC Pidgin asks him who he will support for the 2023 presidential election.

"Calm down, we all are politicians and we have our own political strategies, who told you that in 24 hours nothing can happen in politics? the governor queried.

PDP crisis: Atiku's rift with Wike, G-5 Govs beyond reconciliation, analyst spills, reveals way forward for both parties

As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lingers on, the Governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike has made it clear that he is not supporting the ambition of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In fact, Wike recently cautioned those issuing threats in Abuja to have a rethink, else they will have problems.

Speaking further, Wike insisted that the Integrity Group of the PDP and the G-5 Governors will not support Atiku's candidacy until their demands are met.

"Everyday Wike dances like village masquerade on live television," Atiku's right-hand man blasts governor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had earlier been described as a failed Tik-Tok comedian desperately trying to amuse Nigerians.

This description of Governor Wike was given by Phrank Shuaibu, a special assistant to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar.

Shuaibu said that Wike needs to grow up and respect the office of Rivers state governor which he holds.

Source: Legit.ng