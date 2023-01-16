It's a major boost for Atiku and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its just-concluded outing

The leadership of the PDP has expressed joy while hitting at the APC, Bola Tinubu at the turnout recorded in its Saturday rally in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital

With the outcome of the rally, the PDP has expressed confidence that there is hope for Atiku, the party's flagbearer in the forthcoming presidential elections

On Sunday, January 15, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the turnout recorded in its Saturday rally in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital, is a significant sign of victory in next month’s presidential election.

The Guardian reported that the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization in a statement commended the people of Kogi State for coming out “with a massively unprecedented crowd” in solidarity with its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

After the Kogi rally, PDP is certain of victory in next month's poll. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku is hopeful ahead of next month's poll

“The massive support demonstrated by the people of Kogi State, especially the youths, towards Atiku Abubakar and the PDP further confirms their decisiveness to vote in Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.” The party stressed.

PDP hits at APC, Tinubu says going forward, victory is sure

The spokesman of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, who is also from Kogi State, said Nigerians will vote out APC in the coming polls.

He said,

“The people of the State amply demonstrated that Kogi, just like the majority of the States of the federation, is home to the PDP and that Atiku Abubakar will record a sweeping victory across Kogi State and others to emerge victorious at the first ballot at the close of the February 25th presidential poll.”

According to Ologbondiyan,

“The people of Kogi State, like the majority of millions of Nigerians in other States, have rejected the incompetent, violent, corrupt and anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and they are eager to vote in Atiku Abubakar and the PDP which embody their hope, aspiration and determination for a better nation.”

