Security operatives in Imo state have reached a huge milestone in the fight against insecurity and terror

In its latest operation, it successfully clamp down on gunmen alleged to have launched an attack on ex-Governor Ikedi Ohakim

These notorious gunmen were also said to have been responsible for the invasion and attack on an INEC PVC collection centre

Imo, Akokwa - Security Forces in Imo state through a coordinated intelligence report have busted the camp of the unknown gunmen at Akokwa, Arondizuogu after a long gun duel which resulted in the death of some of the criminals and others arrested.

According to videos made available to Legit.ng, the security agents were heard shooting sporadically while clamping down on the gunmen in what seemed like an ambush on the criminals.

The gunmen were charged down by security operatives in their hideouts and were killed while others were arrested. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that some suspected gunmen had invaded INEC PVC collection centres in the area which led to the death of five persons including a police officer.

These gunmen were also alleged to be responsible for attacks on high-profile personalities like former Governor Ikedi Ohakim and the abduction of Miss. P.P. Johnson, a female soldier in Okigwe.

Gunmen responsible for attack on PDP Rep candidate - Reports

Similarly in their most recent attack, they were allegedly responsible for the attack on Ugochinyere Imo, a house of representatives candidate under the umbrella of the PDP whose uncle was killed in the process.

This recent triumph by the security agencies is one of many operations going on in some of these localities, especially in some of their hideouts and with the concerted efforts of the state government and locals.

Governor Hope Uzodimma in his quest to bring a lasting solution to this menace in the state and in the entire South East has requested from the Presidency, an advanced technology in the fight against insecurity which has been graciously approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and will help to fight terrorism and banditry to an end.

