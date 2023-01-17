The right leader Nigerians should vote for in the forthcoming presidential election has been revealed

Atiku Abubakar, who made this disclosure, urged Nigerians to vote for him because it is risky to hand over the country to the leader of a failed party or "greenhorn" whom he called Peter Obi

In his advice to Nigerians, Atiku urged the electorates not to throw caution into the wind, remember the past eight years have been tough for all, and they should get it right this time

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party has said it is too risky for Nigerians to hand over their future to his main rivals in the 2023 presidential election.

A few weeks before the poll, Atiku while convincing Nigerians to vote for the PDP, said he had a good understanding of the challenges bedeviling Nigeria, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Atiku sends an important message to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The former vice president of Nigeria made this disclosure at the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Presidential Dialogue on the Economy in Lagos on Monday, January 16.

Why Nigerians should not vote for Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku spills

Atiku described Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as a greenhorn and alleged that the APC-led government where Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate brought Nigerians to “this sorry situation,” Daily Trust reports.

He said,

“Experience is important and we must avoid the mistakes of the recent past. It is too risky for Nigerians to hand over their future to a green horn or to the National Leader of the very party that brought us to this sorry situation.

“This is election season. So, you will see and hear from snake-oil salespeople, false prophets and purveyors of false hope and misleading statistics. There is, therefore, need for caution.”

