Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been described as a hypocrite following his endorsement o Peter Obi

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), while reacting to Obasanjo's latest intervention in the 2023 general elections, urged the elder statesmen to stop interfering in the nation's electioneering affairs

Sagay noted further that, Obasanjo is a well-respected statesman but on the issue of candidates Nigerians will vote for, "Obasanjo should just keep quiet and let Nigerians decide"

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's opinion about the 2023 general elections and his endorsement of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi have continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity.

In a recent move, the former leader noted that the 2023 general elections may make or break Nigeria, a statement many politicians did not find funny and have continued to react it.

Obasanjo gets stern warning ahead of 2023 election

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, elections Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), sent a strong message to the elder statesman.

In an interview with Daily Independent, Sagay described the former leader as a hypocrite who has pride, thinking he is the best leader to ver rule the nation.

Sagay however urged the former leader to learn to control himself, noting, if he has anything to say regarding election matters, he should communicate directly with the president.

He said,

"I think Obasanjo is a hypocrite in many ways. He tries to show off as he was the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria, even though under his regime, we had a lot of setbacks. While he was in office, he himself wanted a third term which would have been a breach of our democratic practice and renewal.

"Another thing I have always said about Obasanjo is that he doesn’t control himself. He is a retired Head of State and very well respected elder statesman who is on telephone terms with the presidency. If he has anything to say, he can always call him and discuss with him."

Third-term bid and what Obasanjo should stop doing, going forward

Sagay urged the former leader to stop rewriting history and as well stop meddling in Nigerian politics.

He opined thus:

"That is not true. He wanted third term and did everything to get it but he failed. The national assembly refused his agenda.

"We all watched it on television then when it happened. The president of the Senate then, Ken Nnamani put the question to the senators on the amendment of the constitution but not a single person supported it.

"So, Obasanjo should stop trying to rewrite history. We have forgiven him. He is a man I have some respect for particularly the way he is still acting, not in terms of politics but as a human being. He travels a lot on election monitoring and peace mission across the world. I admire him for that but let him stop interfering in Nigerian politics. He has done his own and he is gone. It is about time he allows Nigerians to carry on without his interference."

