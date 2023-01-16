Senator Ben Obi has credited himself for exposing the alleged third-term bid of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said he was a part of the system that started the permutation for the ex-President's third-term bid

Meanwhile, ex-President Obasanjo has since denied the allegation that he asked for a third-term in office

A fresh revelation has emerged over the infamous third-term ambition of ex-president Olusegun Aremu Mathew Obasanjo.

Senator Ben Obi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that he was the one who exposed the ex-President's plot to go for a third term before the expiration of his second term in 2007.

Senator Ben Obi is the Anambra state chairman and director-general of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council. Photo: Senator Ben Obi, Olusegun Obasanjo

This is contrary to Obasanjo's statement last week when he disclosed that he never mentioned or plot to go for a third term in office. He boasted that he was audacious and full of guts if he had wanted it.

While speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of a legal practitioner and philanthropist, Amobi Nzelu, Senator Obi recalled that the ex-president was behind his exit from the national assembly despite his eligibility and acceptance from the people.

Obi who is the current Anambra state chairman and director-general of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council stated that he had won the primary election and the general elections unopposed before his mandate was stolen by a plot orchestrated by the ex-president and given to Ikechukwu Anya.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, Obi said:

“That was how I spent two years in court. But before going to court, I told President Obasanjo that his actions were not fair, that I won both my primary and general elections unopposed. I told him I was going to fight the injustice and he said I should go ahead.

“In my own case, there were 33 rulings in three years and I won all of them. Nine judgments were also delivered unanimously in my favour."

How Obi exposed Obasanjo's third-term ambition

He, however, revealed that his return to the senate was when he let the cat out of the bag while noting that he was part of the system when the plots and permutations began.

Obi said:

“So, when I came into the Senate, together with my team of lawyers including Chief Chris Uche SAN and Amobi Nzelu, (the celebrant), I announced that the Eagle had landed.

“That was when I exposed the third term project, because I was in the system and so I knew about it. That is when we started the battle against it and thank God, we successfully battled the project and killed it.

“Even people in the office of the President (Obasanjo) were jumping and jubilating that the project was killed, because it would have destroyed our democracy.”

Obasanjo makes strong revelation over infamous third-term ambition

Meanwhile, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed the age-long rumour about his third-term agenda in 2006.

During a virtual meeting organised by the Africa Leadership Group, he said there was never a time he sought a third term.

He further stated that it was high time the constitution was amended for the devolution of power.

