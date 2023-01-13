Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed the age-long rumour about his third-term agenda in 2006

During a virtual meeting organised by the Africa Leadership Group, he said there was never a time he sought a third term

He further stated that it was high time the constitution was amended for the devolution of power

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he would have gotten a third-term ambition if he wanted at the time of the rumoured event.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the Obasanjo made the revelation at a virtual meeting organised by the Africa Leadership Group on Thursday, on Friday.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has made a case for the devolution of power in the amendment of the constitution. Photo: Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Twitter

The former president further revealed that there was never a time that he asked for third-term as speculated by the media.

Obasanjo said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I never asked for a third term. If I wanted a third term, I would have got it. I am audacious enough to know how to get it.”

He, however, called for the constitution to be revisited for amendment while noting that every constitution in the world has its own flaws, hence a need for amendment.

Obasanjo:

“Some people blame the constitution for everything in Nigeria. Of course, our constitution is not perfect, and there is no constitution that is sacrosanct and it can be amended.”

The ex-democratic and ex-military head of state also made a case for the devolution of power in the Nigerian constitution.

On whether he will be a part of the campaign train of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Obasanjo revealed that he has no such plans despite endorsing his candidacy.

Obasanjo said:

“I am not in campaign train. I’ve used benefit of my experience and I’ve put plainly.

“I do not belong to any political party. I will not join any campaign train. I’ve said what is best for the country.”

Source: Legit.ng