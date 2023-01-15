Labour Party bannerman, Peter Obi has responded to the shots aimed at him by his counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC

Tinubu had referred to Obi as a stingy man who should not be trusted with the monetary affairs of the country

In response to Tinubu's jibes, Obi stated that the country needed a prudent individual to help revive the country

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has once again responded to jibes from his counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Obi during his rally in Akure, the Ondo state capital on Saturday, January 14 expressed his commitment to be committed to Nigeria's funds and resources if elected.

Peter Obi said the presidency needs an individual that is prudent to run the affairs of Nigeria in order to attain sustainability. Photo: Peter Obi

This was in response to Tinubu's remark in an event that Obi was a stingy man and could not be trusted with public funds.

While speaking to supporters in Akure, Peter Obi said:

“Yes, they said l am stingy, but we are not out to steal the nation’s wealth. All we want to do is to use the nation’s money for our people and the development of this country

“They said that I’m stingy; we want stingy people now, so that we can keep the money. We want to make sure we use your money to transform the country."

He further urged supporters not to be sentimental with their choices while urging them to base their voting decision on the premise of competence and character in order to salvage the country from its current predicament.

Obi said:

“This election that is coming now, don’t vote for anybody because of tribe but vote for someone that will move the country forward.

“We don’t want anybody to say that it is my turn; we want to change Nigeria for the better. Our children will be in school, we don’t want people to run out of Nigeria again."

