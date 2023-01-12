Governor Hope Uzodimma is not relenting on his support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket ahead of the 2023 polls

The Imo state governor has reminded the people of the southeast that voting the ruling party has benefits

While drumming support for Tinubu, Governor Uzodimma said Tinubu is the best and brightest presidential candidate from southern Nigeria

Enugu - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has said that Ndigbo need to embrace the message of "renewed hope" especially concerning national politics, for their collective and national interest.

The governor made the comment during the presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu state.

Governor Uzodimma who doubles as the APC southeast presidential campaign coordinator further advised Ndigbo to embrace the politics of inclusiveness at the national level as against the "isolation-kind" of politics which he said has yielded no result.

While drumming support for Tinubu, Governor Uzodimma reiterated that APC is the national party to be associated with and Tinubu is the best and brightest from southern Nigeria.

2023: Hope Uzodimma asks Enugu residents to support Tinubu, Shettima

Writing on his Twitter page, Governor Uzodimma stated that it is in the best interest of the southeast to queue behind Tinubu and Shettima n the 2023 presidential contest.

He wrote:

“Yesterday, at Michael Okpara Square Enugu, the great people of Enugu state gathered in their numbers for a resounding welcome to the Presidential candidate of our great party APC, H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, H.E. Senator Kashim Shetima.

“While speaking to our people, as the southeast cordinator of the presidential campaign council of our great party, I stress the need for Ndi Igbo to embrace the "renewed hope" project as we consolidate on the gains of our party over the years.

“We pride on the developmental records of our party and the remarkable achievements of our candidates in their past endeavours as we propagate the message of "Renewed Hope" across the nation.

“I therefore, beckoned on our brothers and sisters in Enugu to support the progressive mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shetima in the continued transformation of our nation.”

2023: APC is a winning party, says Governor Hope Uzodimma

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently expressed confidence in the winning achievements of the APC in Imo state and at the national level.

Governor Uzodimma made his stance known at the inauguration of members of the APC Imo state campaign council in the state capital, Owerri, on Monday, January 2.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor listed projects and achievements from the APC-led administration which he said includes the two signature projects.

2023: Tinubu will be elected president, says Chimaroke Nnamani

On his part, former Enugu state governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has restated his preference for Tinubu to become Nigeria’s next president.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu-East in the Senate, insisted that Tinubu would be elected president in the forthcoming polls.

Nnamani said it was important for people to know that his support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition was not borne out of personal interest but for mainstreaming of Igboland into Nigeria’s politics.

