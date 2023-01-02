Governor Hope Uzodimma says he is very sure that the APC will win the 2023 general elections both in Imo and at the national level

The governor made the comment while addressing Imo state APC campaign council members in Owerri

He expressed confidence that the APC will continue to dominate the polity even after the 2023 elections

Owerri - The Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed confidence in the winning achievements of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state and at the national level.

Governor Uzodimma stated this at the inauguration of members of the APC Imo state campaign council in the state capital, Owerri, on Monday, January 2.

Cross section of APC Imo members at the event in Owerri. Photo credit: @GovtOfImoState

Source: Twitter

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor listed projects and achievements from the APC-led administration which he said includes the two signature projects.

He listed the projects as the Owerri-Orlu road and the Owerri-Okigwe road which he noted was funded by the state and approved by the federal government for a refund.

Other notable achievements listed are the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre Owerri to a University Teaching Hospital for the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

The Alvan Ikoku College of Education full takeover by the federal government; signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Navy for the dredging of Oguta Lake/ Orashi River to the Atlantic ocean.

At the federal level, the governor commended the iconic second Niger Bridge constructed by President Buhari despite the politics of delay by his predecessors.

He, therefore, charged the members of the Imo state APC campaign council on strategic communication with the many achievements of the party to market the platform to Nigerians.

Hope Uzodimma approves 13th month salary for Imo workers

Recall that Governor Uzodimma approved payment of the 13th month’s salary to the state’s civil servants for this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to a statement signed by the Uzodimma’s chief press secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, and sent to Legit.ng, the governor paid civil servants a 13th-month salary last year.

Nwachukwu disclosed that apart from the 13th-month salary directive, the governor had earlier directed that civil servants, who are due for promotion but have suffered stagnation in the hands of past governments, be promoted and their salaries reviewed upward.

Yuletide: Hope Uzodimma approves free buses for Imolites traveling from Lagos to Imo

Similarly, Governor Uzodimma approved free buses from Lagos to Imo state for Imolites during the Yuletide.

The governor also approved for all Imo City Transport bus drivers and commercial motorcycle (okada) riders operating in Imo state to collect free fuel tickets.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the governor's media team on Sunday, December 25, the transporters are to proceed to Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square (former Heroes Square) to collect the tickets.

Source: Legit.ng