Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has been endorsed by the Lagos state chapter of the labour union

The union also announced their support for the second-term ambition of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Considering the voting bloc of the labour union, the endorsement of Tinubu would give the APC candidate an edge over his opponents including Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has announced Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its preferred presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Also, the labour union endorsed the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office, The Punch reported.

Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information in Lagos state, disclosed the development in a terse message on Thursday, January 12.

The governor's aide in a Tweet said:

“BREAKING NEWS: The organised labour in Lagos today endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term at a massive rally at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.”

The endorsement of the APC presidential candidate and its governorship flagbearer in Lagos state is coming a few weeks before the 2023 presidential election.

Also, endorsing Tinubu above the Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, could be the biggest endorsement for the APC candidate.

This is due to the fact that the labour union has a strong voting bloc based on a large number of members.

Source: Legit.ng