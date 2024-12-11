Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has once again stepped out to support her colleague in the industry, Mercy Aigbe

The Queen Mother attended Aigbe’s Thin Line movie premiere with her partner, Paulo Okoye, and videos made the rounds online

This came only a few days after Iyabo Ojo also showed love to Funke Akindele by attending her Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her partner, Paulo Okoye, were among the guests who stormed Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line movie premiere.

It’s the month of December, and several Nollywood stars are clamouring for the top spots in cinemas by going all out to release and promote new movies.

Days after Funke Akindele’s premiere for her Everybody Loves Jenifa movie, top actress Mercy Aigbe also had the premiere for her movie titled Thin Line.

Video as Iyabo Ojo and Paulo attend Mercy Aigbe's Thin Line premiere. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Several Nollywood stars stormed the occasion, including Iyabo Ojo and Paulo. Videos made the rounds, capturing the moment they both entered the venue.

The Queen Mother rocked a lovely burgundy short dress with beaded detailing all over its bodice. She complemented the look with her short pixie cut hairstyle and high-heeled shoes. Her man, Paulo, on the other hand, kept things simple with his burnt-orange kaftan.

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti, was on hand to receive Iyabo Ojo and Paulo, and they all exchanged pleasantries. See the video below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo and Paulo attend Mercy Aigbe’s premiere

The video of Iyabo Ojo with Paulo at Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line movie premiere raised interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Bunmiogunsanitagbo:

“Na oldies collections for tonight 😂.”

Lawaladesubomi:

“The mother that mothered their mother.”

omotolani7878:

“I’m loving how Aunty Aunty Iyabo dress for an occasion this days oo. E Dey sweet me for my belly💃💃💃😍.”

stellablacky16:

“Queen mother for a Reason always giving them back to back🔥.”

Honeygee_gold:

“At least put music, why do we have to hear their conversation.”

callmetanwa00:

“Queen mother and her king 👑.”

amoke1971:

“Queen and king 😍😍😍.”

omowunmee_:

“Pepper them Queen mother forever IYPAULO forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love is beautiful @iyaboojofespris Queen mother forever.”

Gloryaderonke9:

“Jesu gbawa oooo queen mother is not taking it easy.”

Mercy_mercy_grace:

“Queen mother dey always deliver🔥❤️😍.”

What Kazim Adeoti said about Mercy Aigbe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kazim Adeoti spoke about his second wife, Mercy Aigbe, during her movie premiere.

An interviewer had asked the father of four to share an unknown fact about his second wife.

Kazim obliged and revealed that his wife was caring, loving, beautiful and brilliant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng