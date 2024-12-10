Ademola Lookman and his Atalanta team are aiming to secure a victory in their UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid

The Nigerian forward will look to continue his impressive streak with a goal against the Spanish football powerhouse

We shine the spotlight on a list of Nigerian players who have found the back of the net against Los Blancos ahead of Atalanta's UCL clash

Playing against Real Madrid is often considered a dream for many footballers, but scoring against the Spanish champions elevates that dream to a rare and cherished achievement.

While Real Madrid has consistently upheld its reputation as one of the biggest clubs in world football, only a select few African players can claim the privilege of scoring against this storied team.

Samuel Chukwueze celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 8, 2023. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Notably, several Nigerian players have etched their names in history by finding the back of the net against Los Blancos—some in truly emphatic fashion.

Ademola Lookman now has an opportunity to join this exclusive group when he leads Atalanta in their UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The in-form forward was unable to score in the earlier meeting between the two sides this season but will be eager to make amends and leave his mark against the Spanish giants.

In anticipation of what could be a defining moment for Lookman, we turn our attention to a list of Nigerian players who have successfully scored against Real Madrid.

Nigerians that have scored against Real Madrid

Samuel Chukwueze

The AC Milan star made his mark in stunning fashion during his final season, netting a brace in Villarreal’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Los Blancos.

The dazzling winger stole the spotlight as he weaved past Nacho Fernandez, delivering a memorable performance that capped off an incredible night for his team.

Ikechukwu Uche

The former Villarreal star was a constant thorn in Real Madrid's defence during his time in Spain. Between 2006 and 2016, he faced Los Blancos 12 times in La Liga, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Kalu Uche

Another Nigerian footballer who has scored multiple goals against Real Madrid is Kalu Uche. According to data from Transfermarkt, he netted three goals in ten appearances against the Spanish giants.

Unfortunately, the former Espanyol attacker ended up on the losing side in every match where he scored against Los Blancos.

One notable instance came in 2011 when he scored a consolation goal during Real Madrid's emphatic 8-1 demolition of Almería at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Emmanuel Dennis

The former Club Brugge star also made his mark against Real Madrid. Dennis struck twice in the first half to help the Belgian side secure a 2-2 draw at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu during the group stage of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League season.

Finidi George

The former Super Eagles winger also left his mark against Real Madrid while playing for Spanish side Real Betis.

Finidi scored his first goal against Los Blancos in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu in February 1997.

He followed it up with a memorable game-winning goal on October 4, 1998, at the same venue. According to data from StatMuse, Finidi scored twice in 10 appearances against Real Madrid.

Yusuf Ayila

Yusuf opened the scoring against Real Madrid in a 2004 UEFA Champions League matchday four encounters while representing Dynamo Kyiv. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Yusuf spent the majority of his career with the Ukrainian giants, apart from brief loan spells at Orduspor and Metalist Kharkiv.

James Obiorah

The former Super Eagles midfielder scored in a 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw against Real Madrid on December 11, 2002.

Obiorah, who earned three caps for Nigeria, was also part of the Super Eagles squad that travelled to Korea and Japan for the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Lookman shares secret to impressive form

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman shared the reason behind his impressive form for Atalanta.

The Nigerian forward has racked up 15 goal involvements in his 17 appearances for the Bergamo club since the start of the 2024/25 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng