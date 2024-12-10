Yahaya Bello vs EFCC: Ex-Gov Appears in FCT High Court over Alleged Kogi Fraud, Video Trends
- A video of Yahaya Bello at the FCT High Court on Tuesday has emerged online and stirred reactions
- The former Kogi governor's dressing and the action of the EFCC's operatives raised questions about his ongoing trial
- Legit.ng reported that the EFCC dragged Bello to court to answer to a 19-count charge involving an alleged N80.2 billion fraud during his time as Kogi governor
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello on Tuesday, December 10, appeared at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court for a hearing on his bail application.
Bello surrounded by EFCC officials during court hearing
Legit.ng reported that Bello is facing charges of money laundering and mismanagement of funds allegedly stolen from the coffers of the Kogi state government during his tenure as the governor of the state.
In a video post seen on X, the former governor was captured wearing a white caftan and multi-coloured cap popularly referred to as ‘Hausa Cap’ in the courtroom.
The governor was seen greeting some lawyers who were present in the courtroom before the commencement of the hearing on his bail application.
He was also surrounded by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who were wearing the red agency’s jackets.
Court dismisses Bello's bail application
However, Justice Maryann of the FCT High Court dismissed Bello’s bail application, because it was submitted on November 22, before Bello’s November 26 arrest and November 27 arraignment.
Watch the video of Yahaya Bello in court below:
Court remands Yahaya Bello in EFCC custody
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Justice Maryann Anenih of an FCT High Court sitting at Maitama remanded Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in EFCC custody.
Anenih also remanded Bello’s two co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu in the custody of the anti-graft agency.
The judge ordered that Bello should remain with the EFCC till December 10, when the court will rule on his application for bail.
Source: Legit.ng
