Primate Elijah Ayodele has reeled out more prophecies and predictions ahead of the 2023 polls

The renowned cleric in his recent statement revealed the outcomes of the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in Abia, Katsina and Taraba states

He revealed that the gubernatorial elections in Katsina state will be keenly contested while urging APC to be wary of PDP

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has reeled out his predictions for the gubernatorial elections in Abia, Katsina and Taraba states.

The renowned cleric in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Osho Oluwatosin said Alex Otti of the Labour Party and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the YPP are firm favourites to clinch the number one administrative seat in Abia state.

Primate Ayodele has warned the APC in Katsina state to beware of insiders who might betray the party. Photo: Primate Elijah Ayodele

He stated that these candidates can win the elections if only they put their strategies right.

Primate Ayodele revealed that the incumbent party PDP does not stand a chance because of its incessant crisis While the candidate of APGA, Greg Ibe is being underplayed because of his terminal illness.

He said:

‘’In Abia state, if the PDP isn’t careful, their candidate will be challenged to contest this election. If Labour party candidate, Alex Otti works hard and strategizes properly, his name will be everywhere.

"YPP candidate, Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor can also make a very good move but APGA’s candidate, Greg Ibe will be incapacitated because I see a terminal disease happening to him.’’

Meanwhile, in the northeastern part of Taraba, Primate Ayodele said the PDP candidate, Kefas Agbu is primed for victory at the gubernatorial polls, while also noting that the party will win the presidential polls in the state as well.

He said:

‘’The Taraba PDP candidate, Kefas Agbu will excel no matter the circumstances and situation, he will make an impact. PDP will win in Taraba state both in governorship and presidential’’

His prediction for Katsina as reported by PM News was somewhat negative for the incumbent party APC.

Primate Ayodele stated that the PDP is capable of pulling an upset at the gubernatorial polls while also warning the APC to be careful of stooges within the party.

He said:

‘’In Katsina, except by God’s grace, if care isn’t taken and without rigging, PDP will win the governorship race because the APC candidate will be betrayed and they won’t want him.’’

