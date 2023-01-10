Yet again, the capacity and political prowess of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has been played down

Recently, the media aide to the Delta state governor, Ossai Ovie Success said the Labour Party bannerman has nothing to offer

He stated that he is most certain that the former Anambra state governor will lose in his home state and other major state

Ossai Ovie Success, the media adviser to the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has predicted an imminent failure for Peter Obi in his home state of Anambra.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Ossai in a social media post stated that the Labour Party presidential candidate will lose the presidential polls to the PDP in Anambra.

Political pundits and enthusiasts have often time predict that Peter Obi my pull up an upset at the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Peter Obi

He stated that the former Anambra state governor does not have the tenets to become a president nor does he have the capacity required.

Ossai said:

“Mr Peter Obi has succeeded in making himself popular in Nigeria but there is different between winning election and becoming popular.

“The 2023 elections goes beyond tribal sentiments and we all must come together to support what is good for our nation.

“In his state Anambra where he was once a governor, he can’t win election there not to talk of winning election in Nigeria."

Ossai further stated that Obi's antecedent as a public service official does not give him enough credence as a presidential candidate.

He said:

“I am 100% sure , Peter Obi will lose Anambra and other states to the Presidential Candidate of PDP Atiku Abubakar considering the credibility of Atiku and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa."

On the candidacy of Atiku/Okowa, Ossai described them as the most trusted candidate among other candidates vying for the number one administrative seat in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians not to vote with tribal sentiments or emotions but with a sense of reliability and acceptability.

