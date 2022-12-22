The Department of State Services (DSS) has made a major step towards restoring peace and stability in Imo state

According to reports, the Imo state chapter of the security outfit has successfully arrested the mastermind of the INEC HQ in Imo state

The DSS said it will continue to strengthen its operatives to ensure absolute law and order in the state

Imo, Owerri - The Imo state chapter of the Department of State Services (DSS) has apprehended plotters of the attack on the headquarters of the state's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office.

Wilcox Idaminabo, the Imo state DSS director, made this known in Owerri on Wednesday, December 21, during a meeting with the state's electoral commissioner, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu.

All eyes are on INEC to deliver a seamless election exercise in the forthcoming polls in 2023 amid ongoing security tension in some regions. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, Idaminabo reiterated that the DSS will continue to intensify its services to ensure a total clampdown on unruly activities in the state in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

The DSS boss at the meeting revealed that they had successfully arrested one Engr. Mike Ahize, who allegedly led the attack in Orsu.

He said:

"We have continued to comb their camps and cells in Orsu, Njaba, Orlu, and Okigwe, and our onslaught especially at Njaba led to the arrest of one Ejima who has been threatening to burn down the state. I am happy to announce that just last night (Tuesday) we apprehended him and he's now in our custody."

Idaminabo said during the raid by DSS operatives, several items were recovered from the suspected hoodlums whose base was ransacked.

He said:

"We also recovered a lot of arms, ammunition, and charms from him."

Idaminabo urged residents to help fight against unruly activities in the state as their cooperation will go a long way to help enforce a significant clampdown on their activities.

He revealed that due to their recent operation at Orsu, the hoodlums had relocated their base to Aku/Ihube axis along the Okigwe expressway, where they are now disturbing residents' peace.

Source: Legit.ng