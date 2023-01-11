Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, January 11, held a meeting with the leadership of the 18 political parties in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that Yakubu was expected to present the 2023 voter register to the parties ahead of the elections as required by the 2022 Electoral Act.

From INEC's register, more men will take part in voting than women

INEC revealed at the meeting that it has registered 93, 469,008 voters for the 2023 general elections, The Nation adds.

The commission's register indicates that men constitute 52.5 percent while women make up 47.5 percent of the total figure.

Among those who attended the meeting are leaders of the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and the New Nigeria People’s Party.

