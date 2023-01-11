A high court in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Wednesday, January 11, reinstated a former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, Honourable Iroju Ogundeji

The court during its sitting on Wednesday sacked Honourable Aderoboye Samuel, the current deputy speaker and asked him not to parade himself as the officer holder

Ogundeji was impeached in 2020 by members of the state's legislative body over alleged gross misconduct

Akure, Ondo - Hon Aderoboye Samuel, the Ondo state House f Assembly deputy speaker, has been sacked by a high court in Akure.

In a ruling on Wednesday, January 11, the court ordered the state's legislative body to immediately reinstate Honourable Iroju Ogundeji as Aderoboye's replacement, The Nation reports.

The court also ordered Aderoboye to stop parading himself as the deputy speaker of the Assembly.

The order came after the court nullified the 2020 impeachment of Ogundeji who was the deputy speaker at the time.

Ogundeji, who represents Odigbo Constituency 2, was impeached for alleged gross misconduct and was suspended in July 2020.

His efforts to resume plenary following the court’s orders failed.

In Ogundeji's place, Samuel who represents Odigbo Constituency II was elected.

Tension in Ondo as only female lawmaker, 1 other’s seats are declared vacant over anti-party's activities

The Ondo state house of assembly has declared the seats of two lawmakers vacant on Tuesday, August 9.

The lawmakers are Favour Tomomewo representing Ilaje constituency II and Success Torhukerhojo of the Ese Odo constituency.

Why Ondo lawmakers' seats are declared vacant

The lawmakers were suspended due to the letters from their ward level.

The letter was addressed to the state's chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and forwarded to the House of Assembly.

The letters were read by the clerk of the house, Taye Benjamin, who declared their seats vacant and ordered a letter to be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Ondo lawmaker who refused to sign impeachment process suspended

Tomomewo is the only female in the state house of assembly and among the lawmakers who refused to sign the impeachment process against the former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The 9 lawmakers who opposed the signing of the impeachment were suspended from house activities, while 4 of them were reinstated in December 2020.

