The PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, may soon be arrested by the police

This is as the Inspector General of Police was served the warrant of arrest issued against Eno by a chief magistrate court in Wuse zone 6 in Abuja

The court had issued the arrest warrant after allegedly convicting the PDP governorship candidate on charges bordering on “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property”

FCT, Abuja - The warrant of arrest issued against Umo Eno, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, has been served on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, according to a report by TheCable.

He is now expected to effect the arrest.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba has reportedly been served a warrant to arrest the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno. Photo credit: I Stand With Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that a chief magistrate court in Wuse zone 6, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had ordered the arrest of Eno in December 2022.

Emmanuel Iyanna, the senior magistrate, issued the warrant after convicting the governorship candidate on charges bordering on “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property”.

Umo Eno: How Akwa Ibom PDP guber candidate was tried in absence

TheCable cited a source as saying Eno failed to attend proceedings hence the trial was conducted in his absence, leading to his conviction.

The suit was reportedly filed by one Edet Godwin Etim.

In the warrant of arrest, the senior magistrate said:

“You are hereby directed to arrest the said pastor Umo Bassey Eno and produce him before me.”

It was gathered that the warrant was served on the IGP via the commissioner of police (legal)

The newspaper stated that an acknowledgement copy it sighted shows that it was stamped “received” on Monday, January 9.

Eno, who is the preferred candidate of Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom, won the party’s primary held in May 2022.

Source: Legit.ng