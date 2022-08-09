Seats of 2 lawmakers in the Ondo state house of assembly have been declared vacant over alleged anti-party's activities

Akure, Ondo - The Ondo state house of assembly has declared the seats of two lawmakers vacant on Tuesday, August 9.

The lawmakers are Favour Tomomewo representing Ilaje constituency II and Success Torhukerhojo of the Ese Odo constituency, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Why Ondo lawmakers' seats are declared vacant

The lawmakers were suspended due to the letters from their ward level.

The letter was addressed to the state's chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and forwarded to the House of Assembly.

The letters were read by the clerk of the house, Taye Benjamin, who declared their seats vacant and ordered a letter to be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Ondo lawmaker who refused to sign impeachment process suspended

Tomomewo is the only female in the state house of assembly and among the lawmakers who refused to sign the impeachment process against the former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The 9 lawmakers who opposed the signing of the impeachment were suspended from house activities, while 4 of them were reinstated in December 2020.

Ahead of the party’s primaries last May, Tomomewo, joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

