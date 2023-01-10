President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians must develop strong confidence in the country. He said this on Monday at the palace of Hashimi II El-Kanemi, the Emir of Damaturu, in Yobe state.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, Buhari said Nigerians should desist from acts that may compromise the security of the nation.

Buhari says he wishes to retire in peace. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The president also said though he has just a few months left in office, he will continue to remain steadfast in pursuit of adequate security.

“With the four months I have left as president, I’ll continue to be steadfast and I hope that I will retire in peace,” he said.

“We must develop strong confidence in our country. Let us make sure we do not compromise security at all in any form because security and the economy are the most important things.

“We have gone through so much as a country and I appeal to you to be steadfast and make sure that we will not allow anybody to disorganise us again.

“There was a deliberate attempt to destroy Nigeria but God did not permit it, God has helped Nigeria to bounce back.”

