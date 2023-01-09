Nigerian women are more productive than their male counterparts, the 2023 presidential candidate for Labour Party has said

Peter Obi noted that women are also less corrupt than men as they are quite considerate in the positions they handle

According to the former Anambra state governor, he was about setting up the ministry of men's affairs during his time in the state because women took over key positions

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that experience has shown that Nigerian women are more productive than women.

Reacting to questions on how he will ensure that women's participation in governance will be commensurate with their votes, Obi said it is important that people go back to his antecedent as a leader.

Peter Obi has said that women are more productive and less corrupt than men. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra state confirmed that during his tenure in the state, women occupied key positions of governance.

He also mentioned that for this reason, he was tempted to set up a ministry of men's affairs to address the shortfall faced by the male gender in government.

His words:

"You know I've always maintained that what we need to do is look at people's past just like someone came here and said looking at my past. And I was able to explain the circumstances I found myself in that helped me to take the decision that I took then.

"In fact, let me tell you as governor, I was about setting up the ministry of men affairs because women took over.

"It's simple, go and verify as governor of Anambra state, my chief of staff was a woman, permanent secretary of Government House; woman; commissioner for finance woman; accountant general woman, head of the service, woman; commissioner for youths and sports, woman; commissioner for education, woman; commissioner for local government, woman.

"I said they took over and like I said women are more productive in Nigeria than men in Nigeria."

Peter Obi says women are less corrupt than men

In addition, the former governor noted that he worked with the best crop of women while in government and in the banking industry.

He said:

"I worked with them when I was in the banking industry, they saved the bank. When they believe in anything, they go for it. How I wish our men will do the same thing. And they are less corrupt.

"They are satisfied with little, the men will go on and on and forget that it is public money they are taking.

"Men, sorry about that I am one of you but I have to say the truth about what I have observed. For me, this government is about women and youth because we want to change the country."

