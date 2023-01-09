Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in next month's general election says dialogue is the best mechanism to end insurgency

He enumerated injustice, poverty, unemployment and a host of others as the reason for crisis and agitation

The former Anambra state governor says when a discussion has been held to tackle these issues then peace and stability would be restored

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has revealed that the only mechanism to end insurgency in Nigeria is through dialogue.

He made this submission on Sunday, December 8 during the Channels TV town hall series held at the NAF conference centre in Abuja.

Peter Obi says his administration is willing to dialogue with agitators in a bid to restore peace to Nigeria again. Photo: Peter Obi

While speaking at the town hall meeting, the former Anambra state governor said:

"Like I have said over the issue of insurgency and agitation; it's to sit down and discuss with them. We're in a democratic dispensation, you govern by discussing, and you govern by consensus.

"So, I will sit down and discuss with every agitator without exception of them. We must use carrots and sticks.

"You have to look at what is causing agitation today; issues of injustice, issues that have to do with where there is void of fairness, unemployment and poverty."

Obi stated that when all these issues are being addressed and a dialogue ensues, then there will be headway in brokering peace and stability in Nigeria.

He stated that in a situation where these issues continue to persist, then there will be a series of crises across all angles of society.

The former Anambra state governor when asked if he would dialogue with those (insurgents) that are still undergoing trial and prosecution in court, said:

"I will discuss with everybody even if you're in prison. Even if you have been jailed, I will bring you out and we'll discuss. We must exhaust reason before we apply stick. This is a democratic dispensation, you don't get up and give orders, I won't do that, I'll govern by rule of law."

When asked by a participant if those he will dialogue with include the insurgents in the northeast and the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast, Obi said:'

"I have to find out who they are, once you tell me and if it's you, I will come to you. Once you can identify who you are, I will discuss with you. No matter what you are doing, no matter the kind of gun you're carrying, I'll discuss with you."

