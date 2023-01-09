Amid its internal crisis, a faction of the PDP has further revealed why Atiku Abubakar should be given a chance to rule the nation, ahead of next month's presidential election

This is as a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party takes the campaign of Atiku to another level in Katsina state and calls for major support for the former VP, in the forthcoming poll

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has taken a strong move against Atiku's campaign and supporters, a development which will threaten his chances of victory in Rivers state

Former Governor Shehu Shema’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Katsina State on Sunday, January 8th, held a rally for the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The rally-turned-campaign was led by the Katsina state's immediate past chairman of PDP, Salisu Majigiri, who also represented the former governor at the event, The Punch reported.

Atiku's camp takes a strong step in his favour

PDP leaders from the 34 Local Government Areas of the state were also in attendance at the rally which took place in front of one of the PDP offices located along Faqachi Quarters in Katsina.

Speaking at the event, Majigiri told party leaders and party members that the rally was organized for Alhaji Atiku to further sensitize people of the state about the forthcoming general elections and appealed for people’s support for him.

Majigiri said the former Vice President would win in Katsina state, adding that the purported division in the party in the state was a leadership problem that would not affect Atiku’s chances at the polls.

He said,

”We are here to campaign for our President. We are here to campaign for our candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku. I assure you Atiku will win Katsina state. Our presidential candidate knows who is genuinely for him and he knows we are for him. That is why our leader, His Excellency, former Governor, Barrister Shehu Shema is marshalling all efforts to see that Alhaji Atiku wins in the general elections. We shall be organizing another rally for him. We know that Insha Allah, he will win.”

The chieftains promised to vote for Atiku in Katsina

Majigiri, who is also the PDP House of Representative candidate for Mashi/ Dutsi in the forthcoming election, insisted that the people of Katsina knew that the majority of landmark projects in the state were embarked on and delivered built by the PDP government.

“Katsina would reciprocate PDP’s kind gestures and shall vote for our presidential candidate at the election,” Majigiri said.

