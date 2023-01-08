Pastor Adeboye said years ago, when God provided him with a private jet, there was a lot of criticism from people

The RCCG general overseer disclosed that the noise was much that even the EFCC decided to probe him

The cleric said when he went to his heavenly father for a solution, he got assurance that God was with him

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has recounted his encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he bought a private jet.

Speaking during the Holy Ghost Service of the church, Adeboye said the purchase of the private jet years ago brought about a lot of noise and criticism from people.

The cleric disclosed that EFCC officials came after him and he had to return to God for a solution, PM News reports.

He said:

“They sent EFCC to come and probe me, “Where did he get the money to buy a jet?” etc. The noise was much."

What God told Adeboye

According to him, he did not purchase the jet for pleasure but to be able to meet up with his schedule while carrying out the work of God, Channels TV reports.

Adeboye stated that when the noise started getting to him, he had to ask God for help.

"The noise was great and I was becoming a bit disturbed. “Father, what do I do now?”

The cleric disclosed that God answered and assured him saying:

“Don’t answer them, I have you surrounded.”

Adeboye says God hasn’t spoken on presidency

The RCCG general overseer has a response for many Nigerians who have been expecting his prophecy on who will win the 2023 presidential election.

Adeboye told his congregants on Saturday, January 7, that God has not revealed the winner to him.

The respected Christian cleric told members of the RCCG and Nigerians, in general, to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and be ready to vote.

Speaking on other prophecies that might have been heard regarding who will win the election, Pastor Adeboye told the congregation that it is important to listen to only the words of God and discard fake prophecies.

