The bane of insecurity in Nigerian has become one of the most frequent conversations amongst Nigerians for almost a decade

New statistics released on Sunday, January 8haves revealed the top ten safest states in Nigeria

Ekiti state of southwest Nigeria topped the list having recorded (6) the lowest number of deaths from insecurity for the year 2022

As Nigeria enters into the penultimate month of the much-anticipated 2023 general elections, Nigerians are filled with anxiety and uncertainties over the state of insecurity.

Insecurity has often become a trend as there have been a series of attacks in some states in time past due to electoral violence.

Statistics from StatiSense revealed that Ekiti state is the most peaceful state in Nigeria. Photo: Gov Abiodun Oyebanji

Similarly, worrying issues like banditry, terrorism and inter-communal clashes have over the years been prevalent in Nigeria.

However, new statistics released by StatiSense on Sunday, January 8 have revealed some of the safest states in Nigeria.

According to the data released by StatiSense, only 10 states out of the 36 states of the federation made the final cut for the top ten safest states in Nigeria.

The data analysis agencies based their stats on the state with the lesser number of deaths caused by insecurity for the year 2022.

Surprisingly, the list contained five northern states, four southwest states and three south-south states.

The chart was topped by Ekiti state in the southwestern part of Nigeria which recorded only 6 deaths in 2022 as a result of insecurity.

Shockingly, another southwest state (Oyo) completed the log and recorded the highest number of deaths (46) by violence.

Below is the list of safest states in Nigeria

S/N STATE DEATH RATE BY INSECURITY 1 Ekiti 6 2 Gombe 12 3 Adamawa 17 4 Kano 17 5 Jigawa 20 6 Nasarawa 20 7 Akwa Ibom 29 8 Bayelsa 31 9 Oyo 41 10 Osun 46

