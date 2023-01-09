The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria has again sent a strong message to Christians in Nigeria

In a message, CAN urged youths in Nigeria not to sell their votes in the forthcoming general elections

The association however assured Nigerians that their sacrifice will not be in vain, noting their votes will surely count and they should vote their conscience

The Christian Association (CAN) of Nigeria has called on youths to be courageous and resist the temptation to sell their votes in the forthcoming general elections.

The Secretary-General, CAN Youth Wing FCT chapter, Joseph Daramola, made the call at a mega youth conference in Abuja on Sunday, January 8th.

CAN speaks on the 2023 presidential election, task youths. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

CAN task youths ahead of the 2023 presidential election

He said Nigerian youths were battered psychologically and emotionally hence, they are itching to do the right things amidst the fear of unknown, The Punch reported.

CAN stated thus:

“That is why we are encouraging all youths to be courageous. If anybody wants to bribe you, say no! If anybody wants you to sell your vote, say no!

“You have the right to make sure you do what you need to do and be courageous about it,” he said.

CAN tells youths who to vote for in 2023

Damarola said that every political party had the right to choose whoever they wanted as running mate, same faith or not, The Guardian report added.

He added:

“The only thing as Christians and youth leaders is that we just have to urge our people to go out and vote their conscience.”

