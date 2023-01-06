The Court of Appeal in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has upheld the Labour Party's gubernatorial primary in Enugu that produced Chijioke Edeoga as candidate

Delivering the verdict on Friday, January 6, the court ruled that Edeoga is the rightful winner of the primary poll

This judgment put to rest the legal battle which began with Captain Evarest Nnaji who had challenged Edeoga's victory

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reinstated Chijioke Edeoga as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu.

In its verdict on Friday, January 6, the court set aside the earlier ruling read out by Justice Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court and affirmed Edeoga as the true candidate of the party ahead of the general elections, Sahara Reporters reports.

The appellate court held that Captain Evarest Nnaji who had challenged Edeoga's victory had no locus to challenge the result of the primary since he did not participate in the exercise.

Court nullifies Labour Party primaries, gives new order

Recall that Justice Nkonye Evelyn Maha of an Abuja federal high court had cancelled the Labour Party governorship primary in Enugu state for the 2023 governorship election.

The court on Wednesday, November 9, nullified the primary that produced Chijioke Edeoga as the candidate of the Labour Party while ordering another primary of the party within the next 14 days.

Why court nullify Labour Party's primary in Enugu Captain Evarest Nnaji has challenged the unlawful exclusion of his name from the poll, which was conducted on August 4, 2022.

According to Justice Maha, the Labour Party could not make available the evidence of notice for the primary, which was held on August 4.

The judge maintained that the notice would have allowed all party governorship aspirants to participate in the primary.

Nnaji had asked the court to tell if his exclusion from the gubernatorial primary could be justified under the law.

Nnaji has dragged the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court.

He asked to court to recognise him as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu for the 2023 poll or a rerun of the primary where his name and 2 other aspirants who already obtained INEC nomination forms.

