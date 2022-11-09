Labour Party has suffered a fresh setback in Enugu as a federal high court in Abuja nullified its governorship primary in the southeast state

Justice Nkonye Maha cancelled the primary that produced Chijioke Edeoga after listening to the argument of Captain Evarest Nnaji over the exclusion of his name from the primary

The court then ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary within the next 14 days that the judgment was given

FCT, Abuja - Justice Nkonye Evelyn Maha of an Abuja federal high court has cancelled the Labour Party governorship primary in Enugu state for the 2023 governorship election.

The court on Wednesday, November 9, nullified the primary that produced Chijioke Edeoga as the candidate of the Labour Party while ordering another primary of the party within the next 14 days, Vanguard reported.

Court nullifies LP governorship primary in Enugu Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Why court nullify Labour Party's primary in Enugu

Captain Evarest Nnaji has challenged the unlawful exclusion of his name from the poll, which was conducted on August 4, 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Justice Maha, the Labour Party could not make available the evidence of notice for the primary, which was held on August 4.

The judge maintained that the notice would have allowed all party governorship aspirants to participate in the primary.

Latest about Labour Party Peter Enugu 2023 Election

Nnaji had asked the court to tell if his exclusion from the gubernatorial primary could be justified under the law.

Nnaji has dragged the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court.

He has asked to court to recognise him as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu for the 2023 poll or a rerun of the primary where his name and 2 other aspirants who already obtained INEC nomination forms.

2023 Election: States where courts have sacked APC governorship candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite being the ruling party, the APC is not free from internal crises that could make the party lose two states in the forthcoming governorship election.

The ruling party is facing internal crises in Adamawa and Taraba states, where the governorship candidates were sacked by courts a few months before the election.

Presently, the APC does not have governorship candidates in the two northern states, just as it happened to the party in Zamfara in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng