The Labour Party has been hit by a massive defection as eight Eight Labour Party state assembly candidates in Jigawa joined the APC

Governor Muhammad Badaru received the defectors at an event in the government house on Friday, January 6

Muhammad Makinta who spoke on behalf of the defectors revealed why they dumped the Labour Party for the APC

Jigawa state - Eight Labour Party (LP) state assembly candidates have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa state ahead of the 2023 general election.

The defection was announced in a statement released on Friday, January 6, by Governor Muhammad Badaru's media aide, Habibu Kila.

Jigawa Governor Badaru received eight Labour Party state assembly candidates into the APC. Photo credit: Habibu Kila

Source: Facebook

The statement indicates that the eight candidates were received by Governor Badaru at an event in the government house.

The defectors are from Auyo, Kirikasamma, Bulangu, Malammadori, Kafin Hausa, Birniwa, Guri and Kaugama constituencies.

Kila said Governor Badaru also received a member of the northern presidential campaign council of the Labour Party who dumped the party and joined the APC.

The Jigawa governor appreciated the defectors and promised that they will be carried along in all party activities just as he urged them to be loyal party members.

Why we dumped Labour Party for APC, Makinta reveals

Speaking on behalf of the defecting politicians, Muhammad Makinta, from Guri local government area, said they joined the APC after they realized that the party in the state has more prospects.

Makinta said they will work to ensure victory for APC’s candidates in the general election in their respective areas of influence.

The chairman of the APC in Jigawa state, Aminu Gumel, welcomed the new APC members and assured them that they would be accorded the rights and privileges enjoyed by old members.

Kano Labour Party governorship candidate defected to APC? Truth emerges

In another report, Bashir Ishaq Bashir, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kano state, denied defecting to the APC.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Bashir said he remains a loyal member of the LP, adding that he is committed to contesting and winning the governorship election in the northern state come 2023.

The LP guber candidate said reports claiming he has defected to the APC were sponsored by politicians who do not want to see Nigeria progress.

