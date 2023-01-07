The governorship candidate of the PDP in Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, may be on his way to prison ahead of the 2023 general election

This is a chief magistrate court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reportedly ordered Eno's arrest for alleged cheating

It was gathered that the court ordered Eno's arrest after the criminal proceedings had been concluded and he was convicted

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - A report by TheCable indicates that a chief magistrate court in Wuse zone 6, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered the arrest of Umo Eno, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state.

The newspaper stated that a document it sighted shows that the warrant of arrest was issued by Emmanuel Iyanna, chief magistrate, on Friday, December 23, 2022.

A chief magistrate court reportedly ordered the arrest of Umo Eno, the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom state, over alleged cheating. Photo credit: @teamumoeno

Source: Twitter

Why did the court order Umo Eno's arrest?

The document reportedly indicates that the PDP governorship candidate is facing charges of “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property”.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was gathered that one Edet Godwin Etim dragged Eno to the court.

“You are hereby directed to arrest the said pastor Umo Bassey Eno and produce him before me,” the chief magistrate said.

Eno has been convicted, a source claims

TheCable further cited a source as confirming that the criminal proceedings have been concluded and Eno was convicted.

“The warrant of arrest is based on criminal proceedings conviction conducted by the chief magistrate court, Wuse, Abuja, and directed that the defendant be arrested and brought to court for sentencing having continuously refused to surrender himself to court,” the source was quoted as saying.

How Umo Eno emerged as the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom

Eno, who is the preferred candidate of Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom, won the party’s primary held in May 2022.

He secured 993 votes, while a total of 1,018 delegates participated in the election.

The PDP guber flag bearer's closest challengers were Onofiok Luke, a member of the House of Representatives and Bassey Albert, a member of the Senate.

Court order on Umo Eno: Nigerians react

Ekomabasi Edet said on Facebook:

"You tried him in his absence and also sentence him, I laughed."

Obuzor ThankGod said:

"That's what the party is known for ,, and. it wants another round of sharing."

OBIdient Disciples said:

"Season of Convictions in Akwa Ibom State...Abeg mek una vote una Inlaw mbok...

"Obi Datti Ticket represents Equity Fairness and Justice."

Casmir Idara Silas said

"Things are really happening in our dear state "

2023 elections: Court sentences YPP guber candidate to 42-year jail term

In a similar development, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom, Senator Bassey Akpan, has been sentenced to 42 years imprisonment for corruption.

Akpan's jail term was issued on Thursday, December 1, by the Federal High Court in Uyo, the state capital, through the presiding judge, Justice Agatha Okeke.

The federal lawmaker who represents Akwa Ibom North-East was convicted on six charges bordering on money laundering.

Source: Legit.ng