Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council spokesman Daniel Bwala has stood his ground, insisting that some northern APC governors and senators are working for Atiku

Bwala said it is the reason why the crowd allegedly kept responding with "Atiku" anytime they shouted "Nigeria" at APC presidential campaigns

The Atiku-Okowa campaign spokesman who spoke with Arise TV on Thursday, January 5, also expressed confidence that Atiku will the 2023 presidential election

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman of Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has insisted that some northern governors and senators elected on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were quietly working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Bwala also expressed confidence that Atiku has the best chance to win the forthcoming poll.

Atiku/Okowa campaign spokesman Daniel Bwala insisted some northern APC governors are working for Atiku. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Though the governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu, dismissed the allegation that some APC governors were working for Atiku, Bwala on Thursday, January, stood his ground.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, Bwala said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

”11 northern APC governors and I think 35 to 37 senators are quietly working for Atiku."

The PDP spokesman said it is the reason why the crowd allegedly kept responding with "Atiku" anytime they shouted "Nigeria" at APC presidential campaigns.

”If you noticed lately, at APC presidential campaigns, when they say Nigeria, the crowd will respond, saying Atiku. This is why in their last campaign in Kano on Wednesday, they stopped saying Nigeria because they know the crowd will definitely respond by saying Atiku," Bwala said.

Pressed to name some of the APC governors working for Atiku, he refused, saying

"Even my four-year-old son knows that you don’t reveal such information.”

Governor Sule dismisses Daniel Bwala's claim

In another report, Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa state, has dismissed the claim that 11 northern APC governors were holding a secret meeting with Atiku.

The governor disclosed this during a meeting with the state party official, members of his campaign council, and elected and appointed government officials at the government house in Lafia on Thursday, January 5.

Sule said the "fake news" is the antics of the opposition and those that can be referred to as "parasites in government" who are bent on blackmailing the governor in order to get the favour of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng