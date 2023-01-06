The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is beaming with confidence ahead of the 2023 presidential polls

Dr Daniel Bwala, the campaign spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar says there is no way the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will win at polls

He stated that the APC has lost the trust of Nigerians and can never be trusted again after a failed seven-years in government

The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Dr Daniel Bwala has revealed that Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) cannot win the 2023 presidential polls next month.

Bwala made this remark in an interview while aggregating the chances of Tinubu and his principal Atiku Abubakar at next month’s presidential polls.

Bola Tinubu has been tipped by many political pundits as the favourite to win the 2023 polls: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He revealed that a major reason that will prove critical to the downfall of the APC at the presidential polls is the inability of Nigerians to trust them again after two failed terms in power.

The legal expert says the APC is being haunted by the ghost of distrust.

As reported by Daily Independent, Bwala was quoted saying:

“APC is haunted by the ghost of distrust in their camp. That is why it took them almost eternity to launch their campaign because of the distrust among them. There is lack of cohesion and trust between the Asiwaju (Tinubu) campaign, the party and the governors and it is in the public domain. Even when they launched the campaign, they continued in that distrust.

“That is why Asiwaju refused to release the funds that were requested by the various Directorates in their campaign.

“Even when they called the PDP G-5 for their meeting in London, it ended in a stalemate because of the ghost of mistrust haunting them. There is no way in hell APC can sell itself to Nigerians, at least not for now and in the near future”.

Bwala described the past seven years as the worst moment for Nigerians in the history of the country while noting that the incumbent administration has recorded the highest number of death rates.

He also revealed that the country has also suffered its worst economic meltdown in as many years since the beginning of the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

