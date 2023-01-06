The PDP crisis has taken a fresh shape as Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate, commended the Oyo state chapter of the party

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Oyo state chapter of the party.

Some leaders of the party in the state recently declared their support for Atiku, vowing to campaign and gather more votes for him.

Oyo PDP members dump Makinde, declares support for Atiku

The decision of the leaders is contrary to Governor Seyi Makinde, a member of the G5 or Integrity Group, who has dissociated themselves from the campaign of Atiku over his refusal to give room for the southern bloc in the leadership structure of the party.

On Wednesday, January 4, it was reported that 2 former ministers of the PDP in the state vowed to campaign for Atiku despite Makinde's stance against the move.

The group under the umbrella, the National Mandate Group, campaigned for Atiku in the state on Wednesday.

Names of PDP leaders who campaign for Atiku in Oyo

The frontline leaders are Olajumoke Akinjide, former minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), ex-minister of mines and steels development, Wole Oyelese; Hazeem Gbolarumi, former deputy governor; Femi Babalola (Jogor), the director of the special duty of the PDP presidential campaign council.

But reacting to the development on Friday, January 6, commended the PDP stalwart in the state for their action while keeping mum on the flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde's campaign in the state.

The former vice president took to his Twitter page and said:

"Oyo State, I heard you loud and clear yesterday. I take it warmly as a vote of confidence in me and our great party, @OfficialPDPNig. You proved that my love for the Pace-Setter State over the years is not in vain.

"My promise to you is this: we shall work closely together in the mission to Recover Nigeria."

